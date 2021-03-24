Sowing the Seeds of Success: Future Leaders in Agriculture

Posted by Sally Gifford, USDA Office of Communications in Initiatives

From L-R: Ernest Dixon, Alcorn State University; Photo Credit – Ernest Dixon; Ines Frazier; Prairie View A&M University; Photo Credit - Quincy C. Moore, III; Trey Blackhawk; Little Priest College; Photo Credit – Trey Blackhawk

Who are the students pursuing careers in ag? We spoke to college students from minority-serving institutions who recently met (virtually) with USDA officials and partner organizations through the Future Leaders in Agriculture Program. They shared their insights on the event, their studies, and their future careers.

Trey Blackhawk majors in Indigenous Science at Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago, Nebraska. “A lot of rural communities are already in food deserts with limited access to fresh and nutritious foods,” Blackhawk said. “I believe as I get further into my studies, I can be that person that makes a change in rural communities, helping them establish sustainable food systems.

Ines Frazier is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas. “I grew up in food insecure area, had watched people close to me die of chronic illness, and researched how the food system was exploitative in certain areas, thus my life’s mission was to help build up Black and Indigenous communities through their agriculture and food systems.”

Ernest J. Dixon III is a junior studying Agribusiness at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi. “ I did not know about the different agencies in USDA; there are so many different opportunities out there for everyone to find their niche within agriculture.” “USDA Agricultural Liaisons (PDF, 465 KB) help students like myself find careers in agriculture,” Dixon remarked.

Students who are interested in scholarship, internship, and career opportunities at USDA can learn more at www.usda.gov/youth.